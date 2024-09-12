They didn't tell us that the buyer was Jeff Bezos: the seller of a multimillion-dollar estate sued a real estate agency

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115667 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118219 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192595 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150483 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151101 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142145 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195354 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112353 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184463 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104994 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 50873 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 77622 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 73853 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 48316 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 54940 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192595 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195354 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184463 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211417 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199742 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148499 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147851 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152039 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143041 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159515 views
Actual
They didn't tell us that the buyer was Jeff Bezos: the seller of a multimillion-dollar estate sued a real estate agency

They didn't tell us that the buyer was Jeff Bezos: the seller of a multimillion-dollar estate sued a real estate agency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115500 views

A Brazilian entrepreneur has filed a lawsuit against a real estate agency for concealing that Jeff Bezos was the buyer of his villa. He is seeking compensation for a $6 million price reduction due to the lack of knowledge of the buyer's identity.

The man who sold his mansion to Jeff Bezos is suing the real estate agency for not telling him that the buyer was one of the richest men in the world. Written by UNN with references to the WSJ and DER SPIEGEL.

Details

The seller of a multimillion-dollar villa learns about the buyer only after the transaction. Brazilian entrepreneur Leo Criss has filed a lawsuit against the brokerage firm Douglas Elliman. Criss claims that he was misled about the identity of the buyer, and therefore he reduced the price by $6 million.

HelpHelp

Leo Criss, co-founder of Tectoy, a São Paulo-based toy and electronics company, was selling his 1,700-square-meter mansion in Miami's ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Village neighborhood. Initially, the price was $85 million. Later, a client came forward. Douglas Elliman's Douglas Elliman represented both sides of the transaction.

Jay Parker, Ellison's representative in Florida, called Criss and told him that the buyer was not related to the famous tycoon. The real estate agent assured him that the buyer would not pay any more money under any circumstances. The owner agreed to a 7.1% price reduction and sold his property in May 2023 for $79 million.

It was only after the deal was concluded that it turned out that Jeff Bezos, an American billionaire entrepreneur, was behind the purchase. He is the head and founder of the Internet company Amazon.com.

Image

In fact, it is extremely important to know the identity of the buyer to be able to better negotiate the price, as Bezos apparently wanted to combine his properties on the island, the publication notes.

Now Criss wants to get the difference from Douglas Elliman. Criss and his lawyer accuse Elliman of breaching his duties and concealing important information.

The company that represented both sides of the deal denies the allegations, the WSJ reports. A company spokesperson said it could not comment on ongoing litigation.

Billionaire makes the first-ever commercial spacewalk12.09.24, 18:29 • 14553 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising