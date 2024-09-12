Outage schedules will be introduced in one step from 13:00 to 23:00 - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo has instructed to apply a single phase of power outages in Kyiv and a number of regions from 13:00 to 23:00. This applies in particular to Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and Donetsk regions.
Kyiv, Kyivska, Odesa, Dnipropetrovska, Donetska oblasts: we are moving to stabilization blackouts. At Ukrenergo's command, from 13:00 to 23:00, one stage of blackouts will be applied in the above regions
If there are any changes, they promise to inform us additionally.
