Outage schedules will be introduced in one step from 13:00 to 23:00 - DTEK

Ukrenergo has instructed to apply one stage of power outages in Kyiv and a number of regions from 13:00 to 23:00, DTEK energy company said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Kyiv, Kyivska, Odesa, Dnipropetrovska, Donetska oblasts: we are moving to stabilization blackouts. At Ukrenergo's command, from 13:00 to 23:00, one stage of blackouts will be applied in the above regions - DTEK said on social media.

If there are any changes, they promise to inform us additionally.

