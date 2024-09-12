Blackouts are back: Yasno announced where the schedules will be in effect

Blackouts are returning. Ukrenergo has instructed to apply the schedules from 13:00, including in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was stated by Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Day. The blackouts are back. Ukrenergo has instructed to apply the schedules from 13:00, including in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovska oblast. - Kovalenko wrote.

The head of Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, also reported about the power outage.

"Cherkasy region. According to the team of NPC Ukrenergo, on Thursday, September 12, hourly power outage schedules will be applied in the region," he wrote.

Hours without light:

- 13:00-14:00 3rd line

- 14:00-15:00 3rd line

- 15:00-16:00 4th line

- 16:00-17:00 4th line

- 17:00-18:00 5th line

- 18:00-19:00 5th line

- 19:00-20:00 6th line

- 20:00-21:00 6th line

- 21:00-22:00 1 queue

- 22:00-23:00 1 queue

Addendum

The Ministry of Energy reported today, September 12, that more than 58,000 subscribers in five regions were cut off from electricity after enemy shelling.

Galushchenko: Russia attacked Ukrainian energy sector more than 1000 times in two years