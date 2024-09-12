NABU plans to repair facades and premises of its administrative buildings for more than UAH 5 million

The National Anti-Corruption Agency of Ukraine is planning to repair the facades and premises of its administrative buildings. More than 5 million hryvnias will be spent on this. This is evidenced by the information on the Prozorro website, UNN reports.

Details

In August, the NABU announced three tenders for the repair of its facades and administrative buildings in Kyiv. The expected cost is more than UAH 5 million.

Granel won one tender for repair of administrative buildings. The NABU will pay almost UAH 1.5 million for its services.

The other two tenders for repair of facades and premises were won by Vector Bud Montazhnya. The decision to sign the contracts is now pending.

Add

In April, the NABU procured services for repairing toilets for over UAH 3 million. In addition, the anti-corruption agency announced a tender for repair of air conditioners for almost 400 thousand hryvnias, at a time when the authorities are urging not to use them to save energy.

The budget spent on the maintenance of anti-corruption bodies is also impressive. The cost of NABU, SAPO and HACC for the entire period of their existence is approximately UAH 12-13 billion. At the same time, the budgetary appetites of the anti-corruption agencies are growing every year. This is all paid for by taxpayers, for whom the next fee increases have already been prepared.

In addition, there are still big questions about the effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies. In their audit report, foreign experts identified a number of problems in the NABU's activities. In particular, the auditors concluded that detectives need to communicate with psychologists and the ombudsman to report problems in the workplace.

In addition, international auditors have stated that the HACC reviews cases for years, while NABU detectives can investigate them for decades. However, as practice shows, the duration of an anti-corruption investigation does not affect its quality, as “high-profile” NABU cases against high-ranking officials have repeatedly fallen apart in courts.