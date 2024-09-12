No power outages planned for Friday in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo has reported that no stabilization blackouts are planned for September 13 in Ukraine. The company calls for economical consumption, especially during peak periods.
Details
Tomorrow, on September 13, no blackouts are expected. The need to conserve electricity will remain
Power engineers also urge to use powerful electrical appliances sparingly during peak consumption periods: 6:00 - 10:00 і 16:00 - 22:00
Recall
No blackouts were expected today, September 12. However, due to cloudy weather, which reduced the energy efficiency of solar power plants , stabilization blackouts were introduced in Kyiv and 16 regions of Ukraine from 13:00 to midnight.