No power outages planned for Friday in Ukraine

No stabilization blackouts are planned for tomorrow, September 13, in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

Tomorrow, on September 13, no blackouts are expected. The need to conserve electricity will remain - the company said in a statement.

Power engineers also urge to use powerful electrical appliances sparingly during peak consumption periods: 6:00 - 10:00 і 16:00 - 22:00

Recall

No blackouts were expected today, September 12. However, due to cloudy weather, which reduced the energy efficiency of solar power plants , stabilization blackouts were introduced in Kyiv and 16 regions of Ukraine from 13:00 to midnight.