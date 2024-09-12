Concorde's tax audit is dragging on: experts suspect fraud and fear of liability on the part of tax authorities

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113707 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116491 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189727 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148926 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150234 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141770 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193966 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112313 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183261 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 40455 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 67635 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 63939 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 36383 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 42372 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 189746 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193983 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183277 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210299 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198717 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147878 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147293 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151537 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142571 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159097 views
Actual
Concorde's tax audit is dragging on: experts suspect fraud and fear of liability on the part of tax authorities

Concorde's tax audit is dragging on: experts suspect fraud and fear of liability on the part of tax authorities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 131345 views

The tax audit of Concorde Bank has been going on for an unreasonably long time. Experts suspect possible fraud and fear of liability for illegal actions on the part of the tax authorities.

Tax audits are an important part of controlling the activities of financial institutions, especially those in the process of liquidation. However, in the case of Concorde Bank, the tax audit is being delayed for an unreasonably long period of time, which has raised concerns among experts and MPs. This situation has become an example of possible abuse and administrative pressure on business by tax authorities, who are probably delaying the audit out of fear of being prosecuted for fraud, UNN writes .

Under Ukrainian law, a tax audit of a bank in liquidation may last as long as the liquidation itself. However, in the case of Concorde Bank, the situation was rather strange.

After the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) decided on August 1, 2023 to revoke the license of Concord Bank and start the liquidation procedure, a tax audit of the financial institution was conducted. It usually takes several months for the tax authorities to conduct such an audit. "Concord was no exception, as the audit lasted three months. Based on its results, the tax authorities charged the bank a small fine of UAH 700 thousand. However, according to the bank's co-owner, Olena Sosedka, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, intervened in the process and, at his request, the fine was increased to almost UAH 400 million.

We know that based on the results of the first tax audit , an act was drawn up in the amount of 700 thousand hryvnias. However, on Hetmantsev's personal instructions, another 392 million hryvnias were illegally added to this act. This raises the question: why not a billion or even 10 billion? The absurdity of the situation is obvious

- noted Olena Sosiedka.

Concorde's liquidator, appointed by the Deposit Guarantee Fund, disagreed with the audit results and, following his objections, an additional tax audit was ordered. It is still ongoing, which creates the impression of deliberate delay on the part of the tax authorities.

Experts interviewed by UNN do not rule out that the tax authorities are deliberately delaying the audit because they are afraid of being held accountable. After all, it is those who conducted the audit and signed the act based on its results who will have to answer, not those who gave the order to falsify it.

In the case of Concorde, the ongoing tax audit of Concorde Bank negatively affects the process of its liquidation and offsets the achievements of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, which has already paid out funds to the 9th line of Concorde's depositors and creditors and is in the final stages of liquidation.

Falsifying and deliberately delaying the results of an audit is a serious offense for which tax authorities may be held criminally liable.

If forgery of documents has occurred, it may be criminal liability, if it is just a mistake, it is administrative liability. It all depends on the damage caused to the victim. If the tax authorities forged the whole thing (the audit report - ed.), it will definitely be criminal liability, if they miscalculated something, it will be administrative,

- explained in a comment  to UNN  lawyer Oleksandr Baidyk.  

In addition, tax officials may also be subject to disciplinary action. "If the court establishes the fact of unjustified charges, it can recover court costs, legal aid and moral damages from the tax office. Employees themselves may be subject to disciplinary action," Denys Neviadomskyi, president of the retired All-Ukrainian Association of Judges, told UNN  .

To avoid further delays and ensure the transparency of the audit and liquidation of Concorde Bank, the tax authorities should take steps to complete the audit as soon as possible and make its results public.

Recall

Despite the war in Ukraine, the process of removing banks from the market has not stopped. Thus, since February 24, 2022, liquidation was initiated for 8 banks. In 2023, for the first time in Ukraine, not only bankrupt banks but also profitable institutions were subject to liquidation and license revocation, including Concord Bank. As Olena Sosedka stated, at the time the regulator announced the decision to liquidate the bank, the financial institution had enough highly liquid assets to make all the necessary payments in 2-3 weeks. But the process of bank liquidation is strictly regulated by law and can generally take up to three years.

Add

Concorde's shareholders challenged in court the decision of the National Bank of Ukraine to withdraw the bank from the market. The Dnipropetrovs'k District Administrative Court declared unlawful and canceled the decision of the NBU to revoke the license and liquidate Concord Bank. However, Ukrainian legislation is written in such a way that the process of removing a banking institution from the market, once started, is irreversible. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications

Contact us about advertising