II All-Ukrainian Forum of IDP Councils: how initiative IDPs unite to help themselves and their communities

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

II All-Ukrainian Forum of IDP Councils: how initiative IDPs unite to help themselves and their communities

II All-Ukrainian Forum of IDP Councils: how initiative IDPs unite to help themselves and their communities

Kyiv  •  UNN

How initiative IDPs unite to help themselves and their communities.

Today, 869 IDP councils at the regional, district and local levels are officially registered in Ukraine. Most of them were established over the past year. They have evolved from ordinary advisory bodies into a powerful tool for influencing local policy on IDPs' rights protection. The first successes of their work, as well as social support, housing and employment promotion for IDPs were discussed in Kyiv during the second All-Ukrainian Forum of IDP Councils, UNN reports.

The two-day event brought together more than 300 participants, almost half of whom were representatives of councils from all regions of Ukraine. The forum was also joined by 50 guests representing other countries and international organizations, as well as the same number of members of Ukrainian NGOs working with displaced persons.

The first IDP Councils appeared in Ukraine before the full-scale war, thanks to the efforts of the International Research and Exchanges Board (IREX) in Ukraine and the charitable foundation Stabilization Support Services. Today, almost 5 million internally displaced persons are officially registered in Ukraine. The urgent needs of these people remain unchanged: housing, employment, social support, benefits, adaptation and integration into new communities. The IDP Councils are called upon to help resolve these issues.

Uliana Bakh, IREX Project Director in Ukraine, says that it is good to see the network of Councils growing, but there is still work to be done.  

"We continue to provide support and are happy to see how these Councils are working and changing the lives of their communities. For example, we help the Councils to hold strategic sessions. Unfortunately, the war often adjusts even the best plans. However, without strategizing, the Councils cannot be effective. Another focus is developing advocacy and leadership skills among IDPs. Mental health support is also important, and in the new program "Uniting for Action 2.0" we will also focus on employment. We are glad that the government supports this tool. We are glad that communities and regions have already realized its value," emphasized Uliana Bakh.   

Today, the Councils unite more than 20 thousand active IDPs. One of the objectives of the Forum was to exchange experience between representatives of IDP Councils. This was noted by Sarah Elliott, Senior Community Protection Specialist at the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Ukraine. 

"This conference gave me the opportunity to hear new ideas and to implement them on the ground. I know that joining the IDP Council and representing your community, changing it for the better, requires a lot of time and effort. But only IDPs themselves know best what they need. Therefore, IDP Councils are a unique advocacy tool that has no analogues in the world. It is an important lever for the well-being of displaced people," said Sarah Elliott. 

Thanks to the support of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine and UNHCR, an interactive map of IDP Councils across Ukraine has been created. This was announced by Valeria Vershinina, Executive Director of the Stabilization Support Services charitable foundation. Another important outcome of the event was the creation of a coordinating body of IDP Councils. This is the public organization "Congress of Councils on Internally Displaced Persons."

"Back during the first Forum of IDP Councils, more than 300 participants spoke in favor of creating a single coordination mechanism. This idea was not lost. Then we had meetings to discuss what it should look like and what it should do. Most of us said that we needed support in sharing experiences, organizing training, and joint advocacy campaigns. I am glad that in the end, proposals were developed, and the forum became the first birthday of the Congress of IDP Councils," said Valeriia Vershynyna.  

The Congress was founded by regional IDP councils, however, the organization is open to other levels of IDP councils.

The event was organized by the Stabilization Support Services Charitable Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine with the support of the United Nations Refugee Agency in Ukraine (UNHCR) and the International Research and Exchanges Board (IREX in Ukraine).

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

Contact us about advertising