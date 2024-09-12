Taylor Swift set a record at the MTV VMA 2024: how the show went

The MTV Video Music Awards 2024 ceremony took place on Wednesday night with performances by stars such as Taylor Swift, Chappelle Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, Variety reports, UNN writes.

Details

The show, hosted by Meghan T. Stallion, featured performances by LL Cool J, Eminem, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Benson Boone, Anitta, Karol G, Camila Cabello, Halsey and others.

Swift topped the list of winners with a total of seven awards out of 12 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Summer. The evening was notable for the fact that she surpassed Beyoncé's record for most solo VMA wins, with 30 wins to Beyoncé's 26 (Beyoncé has two more with Destiny's Child, as well as two with her husband Jay-Z as The Carters). Swift also became the first artist to ever win the Video of the Year award five times.

Eminem, Tyla and Meghan T. Stallion tied for second place in terms of wins with two Moon Men each. Eminem took home a statuette for Best Hip Hop and Best Visual Effects for "Houdini," while Meghan T. Stallion won for Best Art Direction for "BOA" and Best Popular Video for "Mamushi." Tyla won for Best New Artist and Best Afrobeat for "Water".

Other winners received one award each, including Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Benson Boone, SZA, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Lisa and Seventeen, among others. It is noteworthy that Beyoncé, whose song "Cowboy Carter" was recently excluded from the CMA Awards nominations, was among the winners.

Eminem opened the show with self-referential performances of Houdini and Somebody Save Me, paying homage to his 2000 VMA performance by summoning an army of lookalikes to the stage. Katy Perry delivered an extraordinary performance of some of her biggest hits and new songs as part of her Video Vanguard Award medley, while Camila Cabello performed "Godspeed" in a selfie-style performance.

Sabrina Carpenter went "outer space" for her performance, performing a medley of songs from her latest album, Short n'Sweet. The singer descended from the rafters on a swing to Please, Please, Please, and then moved on to Taste, dancing with an "alien" and an "astronaut" behind her. An entire team of "astronauts" took to the stage as she moved on to Espresso, dancing in unison as she sang her summer hit.

Chappelle Roan evoked memories of the Middle Ages with her performance of "Good Luck Babe". Dressed in armor and armed with a crossbow, the singer led a group of male dancers against the backdrop of a giant castle, a full moon and a tall gate that burst into flames at the beginning of the performance.

Fat Joe and DJ Khaled joined Anitta to present their new joint album Paradise before she separated and sang a duet with Tiago PZK's Alegría, ending the performance with Savage Funk. Shawn Mendes debuted his new song Nobody Knows. Halsey presented her rock song Ego shortly after Rauw Alejandro. Additional performances came from LISA, Meghan T. Stallion, Karol G, Lenny Kravitz, GloRilla, LL Cool J and Benson Boone. Teddy Swims and Jessie Murph also performed their hits.