Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Sweden discussed strengthening defense assistance to counter Russian air terror
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with the newly appointed Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergaard. They discussed strengthening defense assistance to Ukraine, including a new military support package worth EUR 401.6 million.
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with the newly appointed Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergaard to discuss defense assistance. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.
“We had a warm and sincere first conversation with the newly appointed Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergaard. From mutual greetings, we got down to business: we discussed strengthening defense assistance to counter Russian air terror. I thanked Sweden for the recent military and energy assistance packages,” Sibiga said.
Recall
On Monday, September 9, Sweden announced a 17th package of military aid to Ukraine worth SEK 4.6 billion (EUR 401.6 million - ed.). As part of this package, the country will provide military equipment and various ammunition.