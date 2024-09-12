Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Sweden discussed strengthening defense assistance to counter Russian air terror

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with the newly appointed Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergaard to discuss defense assistance. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

“We had a warm and sincere first conversation with the newly appointed Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergaard. From mutual greetings, we got down to business: we discussed strengthening defense assistance to counter Russian air terror. I thanked Sweden for the recent military and energy assistance packages,” Sibiga said.

On Monday, September 9, Sweden announced a 17th package of military aid to Ukraine worth SEK 4.6 billion (EUR 401.6 million - ed.). As part of this package, the country will provide military equipment and various ammunition.