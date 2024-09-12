Infectious disease specialist Olga Golubovskaya gave a forecast for the next flu season

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114436 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117085 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190831 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149463 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150612 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141957 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194602 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112334 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183807 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 44665 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 71677 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 68000 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 41277 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 47703 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190831 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194602 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183807 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210775 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199168 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148155 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147549 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151768 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142791 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159297 views
Infectious disease specialist Olga Golubovskaya gave a forecast for the next flu season

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104577 views

Chief infectious disease specialist of Ukraine, Honored Doctor, Professor Olga Golubovska gave a forecast for the next flu season.

In an interview with UNN, Chief Infectious Disease Specialist of Ukraine, Honored Doctor, Professor Olga Golubovska gave a forecast for the next flu season.

Usually, if we have had a very difficult season, the flu gives us a few years off. Usually. But we'll see. The last flu season was very difficult. But even without the flu, something can happen to us. And now infectious diseases have changed. So we need to be prepared

- said the specialist.

Golubovska recalled that despite the fact that the influenza virus is one of the most studied, the last epidemiological season brought surprises - the season was very difficult and hospital mortality from influenza was higher than that from covid.

She also emphasized the importance of timely use of antiviral therapy for both influenza and covid.

"Only early antiviral therapy can save you. This applies to covid, influenza, and everything else that awaits us," the infectious disease specialist emphasized.

She also reminded that antibiotics do not work on viruses, and it is important to use antiviral therapy that directly targets the source of infection, the virus.

Read more about the situation with infectious diseases in Ukraine in the interview Infectious disease specialist Olga Golubovska: In Ukraine, there is a prejudice against antiviral drugs - the only way to treat viral diseases

