Infectious disease specialist Olga Golubovskaya gave a forecast for the next flu season

In an interview with UNN, Chief Infectious Disease Specialist of Ukraine, Honored Doctor, Professor Olga Golubovska gave a forecast for the next flu season.

Usually, if we have had a very difficult season, the flu gives us a few years off. Usually. But we'll see. The last flu season was very difficult. But even without the flu, something can happen to us. And now infectious diseases have changed. So we need to be prepared - said the specialist.

Golubovska recalled that despite the fact that the influenza virus is one of the most studied, the last epidemiological season brought surprises - the season was very difficult and hospital mortality from influenza was higher than that from covid.

She also emphasized the importance of timely use of antiviral therapy for both influenza and covid.

"Only early antiviral therapy can save you. This applies to covid, influenza, and everything else that awaits us," the infectious disease specialist emphasized.

She also reminded that antibiotics do not work on viruses, and it is important to use antiviral therapy that directly targets the source of infection, the virus.

