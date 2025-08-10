Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with a KAB: a civilian object was hit, people were injured

On Sunday, August 10, Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the attack, a transport infrastructure facility was damaged, and there are casualties among the civilian population. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Eight injured, one of them in serious condition – these are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Doctors assess the condition of four people as moderately severe. All injured are receiving the necessary assistance – wrote Fedorov.

At the same time, media and Telegram publics in Zaporizhzhia report that the occupiers targeted the city's bus station.

UPD: according to local media and Telegram publics, the number of injured has increased to 12 people.

Recall

In the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of enemy shelling last night, two men and a woman were killed. Another person was injured.