August 10, 08:18 AM • 14852 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 58448 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 137098 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 105649 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 278437 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 157348 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 339200 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 309033 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 107209 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149908 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with a KAB: a civilian object was hit, people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb on August 10. A transport infrastructure object was damaged, and there are wounded among civilians.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with a KAB: a civilian object was hit, people were injured

On Sunday, August 10, Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the attack, a transport infrastructure facility was damaged, and there are casualties among the civilian population. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Eight injured, one of them in serious condition – these are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Doctors assess the condition of four people as moderately severe. All injured are receiving the necessary assistance

– wrote Fedorov.

At the same time, media and Telegram publics in Zaporizhzhia report that the occupiers targeted the city's bus station.

UPD: according to local media and Telegram publics, the number of injured has increased to 12 people.

Recall

In the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of enemy shelling last night, two men and a woman were killed. Another person was injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia