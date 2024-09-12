Odesa region remains a leader in economic recovery despite war challenges - Kiper

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper took part in the international forum Odesa Economic Revival Forum 2024, UNN reports.

According to him, the event brought together international partners, business and all those who want to revive the economy of Ukraine and Odesa region. Kiper stated that Odesa region remains a leader in economic recovery despite the challenges of war.

"Local entrepreneurs are actively supporting the state and the army. Not all industries have fully recovered, but the work is ongoing," he emphasized.

Government support tools, including the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program and the eRobota project, have proven effective, Kiper continued.

"Odesa entrepreneurs are actively involved in the Made in Ukraine - National Cashback project. Making and buying Ukrainian products means promoting our products in the domestic and international markets," he added.

Odesa region is among the top five leaders in the eHouse program, with $850 million attracted to the region's real estate market. The development of alternative energy also continues. The forum has become a platform for new projects and partnerships that will help scale business and restore the country, Kiper summarized.