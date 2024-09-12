ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Odesa region remains a leader in economic recovery despite war challenges - Kiper

Odesa region remains a leader in economic recovery despite war challenges - Kiper

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47460 views

Oleg Kiper, Chairman of Odesa RSA, took part in the Odesa Economic Revival Forum 2024. He noted the region's leadership in economic recovery and the effectiveness of government business support programs.

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper took part in the international forum Odesa Economic Revival Forum 2024, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the event brought together international partners, business and all those who want to revive the economy of Ukraine and Odesa region. Kiper stated that Odesa region remains a leader in economic recovery despite the challenges of war.

"Local entrepreneurs are actively supporting the state and the army. Not all industries have fully recovered, but the work is ongoing," he emphasized.

Government support tools, including the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program and the eRobota project, have proven effective, Kiper continued.

"Odesa entrepreneurs are actively involved in the Made in Ukraine - National Cashback project. Making and buying Ukrainian products means promoting our products in the domestic and international markets," he added.

Odesa region is among the top five leaders in the eHouse program, with $850 million attracted to the region's real estate market. The development of alternative energy also continues. The forum has become a platform for new projects and partnerships that will help scale business and restore the country, Kiper summarized.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

