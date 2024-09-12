Preserved ambulance - Ihor Sapozhko on benefits for villages that joined Brovary community

Residents of the settlements that have been part of the Brovary community since 2020 can not only see a doctor at their place of residence, but also have an ambulance arrive promptly in case of emergency. Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNN about this in an exclusive interview.

Details

According to the mayor, two cars have been assigned to the villages of Kniazhychi and Trebukhiv for this purpose.

"For example, in Trebukhiv and Knyazhychi, in addition to the primary healthcare, we have not disbanded the ambulance service - we have two vehicles assigned to us at all times. People understand that the ambulance is close by, they can call it and take a person to the hospital," said Igor Sapozhko.

The mayor is convinced that the residents of the villages of Kniazhychi, Trebukhiv and Peremozhets have definitely benefited from the fact that these settlements became part of the Brovary community in 2020.

"Frankly speaking, we faced a lot of problems back then. In Trebukhiv, they could not approve the budget for three years in a row, and the village was not developing. The problems had been accumulating for years and needed to be solved.

The first year our amalgamated community was operating, in winter, I received a call from the head of the education department saying that the school in Knyazhychi was 13 degrees and we had to close the institution. This was nonsense to me. We started to look into it. Indeed, there was a boiler house next to the village council that lacked capacity. We had to re-equip it in a short period of time, install a boiler, and everything is working.

These are completely different communities. We have starostas there who express people's opinions, which we listen to, and also make suggestions for the development of these settlements.

We don't have a situation where the city lives its own life and forgets about the three villages that have joined it. These are definitely members of a single community, members of a single family, and I believe that we should develop together," added Ihor Sapozhko.

