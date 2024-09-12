Preserved ambulance - Ihor Sapozhko on benefits for villages that joined Brovary community

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Preserved ambulance - Ihor Sapozhko on benefits for villages that joined Brovary community

Preserved ambulance - Ihor Sapozhko on benefits for villages that joined Brovary community

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69602 views

Ihor Sapozhko spoke about the benefits for the villages that joined the Brovary community.

Residents of the settlements that have been part of the Brovary community since 2020 can not only see a doctor at their place of residence, but also have an ambulance arrive promptly in case of emergency. Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNN about this in an exclusive interview.

Details

According to the mayor, two cars have been assigned to the villages of Kniazhychi and Trebukhiv for this purpose.

"For example, in Trebukhiv and Knyazhychi, in addition to the primary healthcare, we have not disbanded the ambulance service - we have two vehicles assigned to us at all times. People understand that the ambulance is close by, they can call it and take a person to the hospital," said Igor Sapozhko.

The mayor is convinced that the residents of the villages of Kniazhychi, Trebukhiv and Peremozhets have definitely benefited from the fact that these settlements became part of the Brovary community in 2020.

"Frankly speaking, we faced a lot of problems back then. In Trebukhiv, they could not approve the budget for three years in a row, and the village was not developing. The problems had been accumulating for years and needed to be solved.

The first year our amalgamated community was operating, in winter, I received a call from the head of the education department saying that the school in Knyazhychi was 13 degrees and we had to close the institution. This was nonsense to me. We started to look into it. Indeed, there was a boiler house next to the village council that lacked capacity. We had to re-equip it in a short period of time, install a boiler, and everything is working.

These are completely different communities. We have starostas there who express people's opinions, which we listen to, and also make suggestions for the development of these settlements.

We don't have a situation where the city lives its own life and forgets about the three villages that have joined it. These are definitely members of a single community, members of a single family, and I believe that we should develop together," added Ihor Sapozhko.

In Chernihiv region, they began to repair the road along which an ambulance barely took a woman with a stroke to the hospital (video)26.06.24, 09:22 • 49379 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyPoliticsKyiv region

