Prosecutor General's Office on Iran's possible transfer of missiles to Russia: no confirmation yet

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118592 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121215 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197725 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153179 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152703 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142848 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198034 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112419 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186772 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105085 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 91606 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 68006 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 47642 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 76162 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 54020 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197725 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198034 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186772 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213585 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201709 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 9962 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149733 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148985 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153073 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144008 views
Actual
Prosecutor General's Office on Iran's possible transfer of missiles to Russia: no confirmation yet

Prosecutor General's Office on Iran's possible transfer of missiles to Russia: no confirmation yet

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104879 views

The Prosecutor General's Office is cooperating with international partners to find out whether Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia. Ukraine warns of devastating consequences for relations with Iran if this information is confirmed.

The Prosecutor General's Office and international partners are cooperating to find out whether Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia. This was reported by the head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's Office, Yuriy Belousov, to the UNN journalist.

"As for the ballistic missiles, we have no confirmation yet. As for the drones, of course, we have already served a notice of suspicion on an Iranian general who is in the group of instructors...so we are 100% sure about the Iranian drones. As for the Iranian missiles, we have no confirmation of their use. But based on the information already provided by our international partners, there is no doubt in my mind that it could have been," Belousov said.

He noted that if Iranian ballistic missiles are indeed transferred to Russia, it will be a very unfortunate fact.

"Iran has very powerful missiles of various ranges. If they are transferred, it will be difficult for us to cope without the support of Western partners. We understand that to shoot down one missile, we need to have the appropriate systems, which are expensive. Accordingly, if we are really talking about two hundred ballistic missiles, then we must have several hundred interceptor missiles," Belousov said.

He said that the Prosecutor General's Office would continue to collect information.

"We will continue to work and collect this information. If it is confirmed, we will prosecute even in absentia, which is also a really important procedure," Belousov said.

He also explained the conditions under which, in addition to the use of Russian missiles, Ukraine will be able to learn about the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles.

"We can get information from other sources, intelligence, from our partners, documentary evidence that will confirm to us or video, photo materials that they already have them in stock," Belousov said.

When asked whether cooperation with international partners is underway to find out whether the missiles were transferred to Russia, Belousov replied: "Yes".

Addendum

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, but the number and date of the transfer are not known. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Iran agreed to the exchange in exchange for Su-35 fighter jets.

On September 7, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. Ukraine called on Iran to refrain from transferring any types of weapons and military equipment to Russia and warned of possible devastating consequences for bilateral relations.

On September 8 , it was reportedthat Iranian MP Ahmad Bahshayesh Ardestani confirmed media reports that Tehran had supplied ballistic missiles to Russia. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Qanaani denied this.

Iran's Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Shahryar Amouzegar was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and warned in a harsh manner that confirmation of Iran's supply of ballistic weapons to Russia would have devastating and irreparable consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations.

Yesterday, on September 10, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, commenting on Tehran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, saidthat all options, including the severance of diplomatic relations with Iran, are on the table for Ukraine.

The US confirms Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia and imposes sanctions.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising