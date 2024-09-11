Prosecutor General's Office on Iran's possible transfer of missiles to Russia: no confirmation yet

The Prosecutor General's Office and international partners are cooperating to find out whether Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia. This was reported by the head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's Office, Yuriy Belousov, to the UNN journalist.

"As for the ballistic missiles, we have no confirmation yet. As for the drones, of course, we have already served a notice of suspicion on an Iranian general who is in the group of instructors...so we are 100% sure about the Iranian drones. As for the Iranian missiles, we have no confirmation of their use. But based on the information already provided by our international partners, there is no doubt in my mind that it could have been," Belousov said.

He noted that if Iranian ballistic missiles are indeed transferred to Russia, it will be a very unfortunate fact.

"Iran has very powerful missiles of various ranges. If they are transferred, it will be difficult for us to cope without the support of Western partners. We understand that to shoot down one missile, we need to have the appropriate systems, which are expensive. Accordingly, if we are really talking about two hundred ballistic missiles, then we must have several hundred interceptor missiles," Belousov said.

He said that the Prosecutor General's Office would continue to collect information.

"We will continue to work and collect this information. If it is confirmed, we will prosecute even in absentia, which is also a really important procedure," Belousov said.

He also explained the conditions under which, in addition to the use of Russian missiles, Ukraine will be able to learn about the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles.

"We can get information from other sources, intelligence, from our partners, documentary evidence that will confirm to us or video, photo materials that they already have them in stock," Belousov said.

When asked whether cooperation with international partners is underway to find out whether the missiles were transferred to Russia, Belousov replied: "Yes".

Addendum

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, but the number and date of the transfer are not known. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Iran agreed to the exchange in exchange for Su-35 fighter jets.

On September 7, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. Ukraine called on Iran to refrain from transferring any types of weapons and military equipment to Russia and warned of possible devastating consequences for bilateral relations.

On September 8 , it was reportedthat Iranian MP Ahmad Bahshayesh Ardestani confirmed media reports that Tehran had supplied ballistic missiles to Russia. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Qanaani denied this.

Iran's Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Shahryar Amouzegar was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and warned in a harsh manner that confirmation of Iran's supply of ballistic weapons to Russia would have devastating and irreparable consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations.

Yesterday, on September 10, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, commenting on Tehran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, saidthat all options, including the severance of diplomatic relations with Iran, are on the table for Ukraine.

The US confirms Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia and imposes sanctions.