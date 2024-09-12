“Venom: The Last Dance": Sony releases final trailer for final installment of trilogy

On Thursday, September 12, Sony presented the final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance", which will complete the trilogy about the symbiote and its host Eddie Brock. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's YouTube channel.

Details

In the new movie Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's best and most complex characters, for the last film in the trilogy.

Eddie and Venom are on the run. Pursued by both their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced to make a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie's last dance - reads the description to the video.

The film stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, and Rhys Ivans. The film was directed by Kelly Marcel, who previously worked on the scripts of the previous installments. Marcel co-wrote the script for The Last Dance with Tom Hardy.

The Ukrainian premiere of Venom: The Last Dance will premiere in Ukraine on October 24, 2024.

