Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

HBO is looking for actors for a new Harry Potter series

Kyiv  •  UNN

 104937 views

HBO has started casting for the leading roles in the new TV adaptation of Harry Potter. The series is scheduled to be released in 2026 and will have seven seasons, each of which will correspond to one book by J.K. Rowling.

HBO has begun looking for actors to play in the upcoming television adaptation of the cult series of films about the young wizard Harry Potter. This was reported by The Guardian and UNN .

Details

The studio is casting  for the roles of Harry Potter and his two wizard friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Auditions are held among children who will be 9-11 years old in April 2025.

It is noted that all who wish to play the students of the school of magic must be residents of the United Kingdom and Ireland. At the same time, the producers are "committed to inclusive, diverse casting" and it will be open to children of all races, ethnicities and genders.

The channel asks those wishing to participate in the audition to send two short videos, no longer than 30 seconds: in one they should tell about themselves, and in the other they should submit a short poem, story, monologue from a play, or anything they have written themselves, but nothing from Harry Potter.

Please use your own accent

- the producers emphasize.

Addendum

The new series, announced last year by HBO's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, will be broadcast for at least seven seasons on the Max streaming service, formerly known as HBO Max.

Moreover, each season will be fully consistent with each of J.K. Rowling's original books.  Actually, the writer will be the executive producer of the series.

Although no release date has been set for the series, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in February that the series is scheduled for 2026.

Recall

In the spring of 2023 , the online service HBO Max published a teaser for a new Harry Potter series. The series will last for 10 years. Its team promises a detailed adaptation of all seven Potter books.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldUNN Lite

