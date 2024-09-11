HBO is looking for actors for a new Harry Potter series

HBO has begun looking for actors to play in the upcoming television adaptation of the cult series of films about the young wizard Harry Potter. This was reported by The Guardian and UNN .

Details

The studio is casting for the roles of Harry Potter and his two wizard friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Auditions are held among children who will be 9-11 years old in April 2025.

It is noted that all who wish to play the students of the school of magic must be residents of the United Kingdom and Ireland. At the same time, the producers are "committed to inclusive, diverse casting" and it will be open to children of all races, ethnicities and genders.

The channel asks those wishing to participate in the audition to send two short videos, no longer than 30 seconds: in one they should tell about themselves, and in the other they should submit a short poem, story, monologue from a play, or anything they have written themselves, but nothing from Harry Potter.

Please use your own accent - the producers emphasize.

Addendum

The new series, announced last year by HBO's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, will be broadcast for at least seven seasons on the Max streaming service, formerly known as HBO Max.

Moreover, each season will be fully consistent with each of J.K. Rowling's original books. Actually, the writer will be the executive producer of the series.

Although no release date has been set for the series, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in February that the series is scheduled for 2026.

Recall

In the spring of 2023 , the online service HBO Max published a teaser for a new Harry Potter series. The series will last for 10 years. Its team promises a detailed adaptation of all seven Potter books.