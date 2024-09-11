“Dune 3” will be the last in the franchise for Vilnev, but he wants others to continue it

"Dune 3" will be the last in the franchise for director Denis Villeneuve, but he wants other people to continue it, reports Gizmodo, writes UNN.

"Dune: Part 2" delighted fans, critics, and popcorn collectors alike, and obviously Warner Bros. was thrilled with the results. But so far, there have been no announcements about the start of production on Dune Messiah, which is supposed to be the next installment in Denis Villeneuve's trilogy. Of course, the director needed a break after Dune: Part 2, but he also rejects the idea that the current Dune films starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are part of a trilogy at all," the publication writes.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, Villeneuve, who has devoted years of his life to adapting Frank Herbert's novels, clearly thought a lot about this issue. "First of all, it's important that people understand that for me it was really a diptych. In fact, it was a couple of films that would be an adaptation of the first book. It's done and it's over," he said.

"If I do the third one, which is in the process of being written, it won't be like a trilogy. It's strange to say this, but if I go back to it, I will make something that will seem different and have its own personality," Villeneuve said.

It also seems, the magazine writes, that Villeneuve doesn't want to put Dune Messiah in a certain position in his work schedule; he told the magazine: "I like to do one thing at a time... I have too many things to do right now," and referred to the third Dune movie as just one of his things to do right now.

He's also more than open to the idea of someone else taking over Dune after he's done with his time in its world. "Look, if Dune Messiah happens, it's going to be a lot of years for me on Arrakis, and I'd love to do something else," he told Vanity Fair.

"I think it would be a good idea for me to make sure that Messiah has seeds in the project if someone wants to do something else down the road, because they're great books. They are harder to adapt. They are becoming more and more esoteric. They're a little harder to adapt, but I'm not closing the door. I won't do it myself, but it might happen to someone else," Villeneuve added.

