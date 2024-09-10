Dutch motor oil brand STALHART enters the Ukrainian market

Global automakers regularly introduce technological innovations aimed at improving the energy efficiency and comfort of vehicles. At the same time, new requirements are being put forward for the performance of motor oils, which must meet the high standards of automakers and ensure efficient and long-term operation of engines, UNN reports.

Innovative STALHART motor oils for cars with different types of engines will soon be available on the Ukrainian lubricants market. STALHART motor oils are created in the in-house technological laboratory of one of the largest lubricant manufacturers in Europe, the world-famous Dutch plant De Oliebron.

The STALHART premium oils range includes engine and transmission oils for cars of the European, American and Asian markets. STALHART's dedication to ensuring the highest quality standards is confirmed by accreditation according to the latest international standards API, ACEA, ILSAC and approval of motor oils by global automotive manufacturers (OEMs).

The high performance of STALHART engine oils is achieved through the use of a unique dual protection technology that provides reliable protection, reduces harmful friction and improves engine efficiency.

Unique Trade, a member of ATR, the world's largest aftermarket trade association, has become the exclusive distributor of STALHART premium motor oils in Ukraine.

"For 30 years we have been working to ensure that Ukrainian car owners have access to high-quality and reliable products from the world's best manufacturers. This was the goal we set when we decided to introduce STALHART motor oils to the Ukrainian market. These innovative products are manufactured at a leading plant in the Netherlands from high quality raw materials. For many years, an experienced team of specialists has been working on the perfect combination of base oil and unique additives to ensure maximum protection and durability of the car engine. The technical laboratory of the plant also pays great attention to product quality control at all stages of production - from raw materials to the bottling line. This allows us to confidently guarantee that Ukrainian consumers will receive the highest quality products," said Sergiy Sydoruk, CEO of Unique Trade.

For reference: Unique Trade LLC is one of the top 5 distributors of automotive spare parts in Ukraine and represents more than 100 brands of automotive components. The company has its own delivery system with a fleet of more than 170 vehicles. "Unique Trade is a shareholder of the world's largest association of auto parts suppliers ATR International AG.