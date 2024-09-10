Dutch motor oil brand STALHART enters the Ukrainian market

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116890 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119313 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194430 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151443 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151707 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142465 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196358 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112371 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185299 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105046 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 84651 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 80822 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 56383 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 63346 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 39592 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194430 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196358 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185299 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212153 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200385 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148918 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148243 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152383 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143356 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159794 views
Dutch motor oil brand STALHART enters the Ukrainian market

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114326 views

Unique Trade will become the exclusive distributor of STALHART premium motor oils in Ukraine. The oils are produced at the De Oliebron plant in the Netherlands and meet high international quality standards.

Global automakers  regularly introduce technological innovations aimed at improving the energy efficiency and comfort of vehicles. At the same time, new requirements are being put forward for the performance of motor oils, which must meet the high standards of automakers and ensure efficient and long-term operation of engines, UNN reports.

Innovative STALHART motor oils for cars with different types of engines will soon be available on the Ukrainian lubricants market. STALHART motor oils are created in the in-house technological laboratory of one of the largest lubricant manufacturers in Europe, the world-famous Dutch plant De Oliebron.

The STALHART premium oils range includes engine and transmission oils for cars of the European, American and Asian markets. STALHART's dedication to ensuring the highest quality standards is confirmed by accreditation according to the latest international standards API, ACEA, ILSAC and approval of motor oils by global automotive manufacturers (OEMs).

The high performance of STALHART engine oils is achieved through the use of a unique dual protection technology that provides reliable protection, reduces harmful friction and improves engine efficiency.

Unique Trade, a member of ATR, the world's largest aftermarket trade association, has become the exclusive distributor of STALHART premium motor oils in Ukraine.

"For 30 years we have been working to ensure that Ukrainian car owners have access to high-quality and reliable products from the world's best manufacturers. This was the goal we set when we decided to introduce STALHART motor oils to the Ukrainian market. These innovative products are manufactured at a leading plant in the Netherlands from high quality raw materials. For many years, an experienced team of specialists has been working on the perfect combination of base oil and unique additives to ensure maximum protection and durability of the car engine. The technical laboratory of the plant also pays great attention to product quality control at all stages of production - from raw materials to the bottling line. This allows us to confidently guarantee that Ukrainian consumers will receive the highest quality products," said Sergiy Sydoruk, CEO of Unique Trade.

For reference: Unique Trade LLC is one of the top 5 distributors of automotive spare parts in Ukraine and represents more than 100 brands of automotive components. The company has its own delivery system with a fleet of more than 170 vehicles. "Unique Trade is a shareholder of the world's largest association of auto parts suppliers ATR International AG.

Antonina Tumanova

Business News

