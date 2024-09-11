Elevators and water pumps are working - people in Kyiv region are making their homes independent of power outages with the help of the authorities

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116895 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119318 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194437 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151446 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151708 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142465 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196361 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112371 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185304 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105046 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 84678 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 80850 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 56431 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 63407 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 39659 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194437 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196361 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185304 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212155 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200386 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148918 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148243 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152383 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143356 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159795 views
Elevators and water pumps are working - people in Kyiv region are making their homes independent of power outages with the help of the authorities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103236 views

The Brovary community has a program of partial compensation for condominiums to purchase autonomous power sources. This allows for the operation of elevators, pumps and other systems in apartment buildings during power outages.

The installation of alternative energy sources saves residents of apartment buildings a lot of inconvenience, because in the event of power outages, the operation of the main intra-building networks will be ensured. In an exclusive interview with UNN , the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, reminded that the Brovary community has been operating a program of partial compensation for condominiums and housing cooperatives for the purchase of autonomous power sources since 2022.

Details

The mayor of Brovary gave specific examples of the benefits of participating in this program

"The program exists, it works. Those who wanted to join it joined it. We have mostly apartment buildings, with high floors. Even when there is no electricity in the apartment, but the water is running. You go out, take the elevator, and come down from the 20th floor.

There is one condominium association that has calculated that they need to change the power of the booster pump, and for this they need to install storage batteries. In the event of a complete power outage for six or seven hours, this pump will fully supply the entire residential building with heat and water.

A striking positive example of this program is that we have one neighborhood where, during a power outage after the August missile attack on Ukraine, the generator powered the sewage and pumping system, elevators, and even a crane at a construction site.

The main thing is the initiative of the heads of condominiums and management organizations, who, in principle, should apply to the Housing and Communal Services Department, which is the administrator of funds for the implementation of this program, for the possibility of co-financing," said Igor Sapozhko.

As for the city's preparations for the heating season, the mayor of Brovary said that not all plans have been implemented yet.

Earlier we talked about ensuring the operation of boiler houses, but in addition to them, there are also central heating stations that run on electricity. Now our utility company has been tasked with ensuring that all these points are also connected to other power sources, either a generator or solar panels. We cannot say that we will be 100% ready for the heating season, because it is almost impossible to predict everything during military operations. But today we are talking about cogeneration units for four boiler houses. We have signed a corresponding agreement with USAID (United States Agency for International Development - ed.) and the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. These units will enable these boiler houses to be fully self-sufficient in electricity. Accordingly, this will free up a certain number of generators that we can use in other organizations,

- Ihor Sapozhko added.

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko allocates more than UAH 260 thousand for compensation for the purchase of independent power sources8/13/24, 4:46 PM • 18262 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region

