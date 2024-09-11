Elevators and water pumps are working - people in Kyiv region are making their homes independent of power outages with the help of the authorities

The installation of alternative energy sources saves residents of apartment buildings a lot of inconvenience, because in the event of power outages, the operation of the main intra-building networks will be ensured. In an exclusive interview with UNN , the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, reminded that the Brovary community has been operating a program of partial compensation for condominiums and housing cooperatives for the purchase of autonomous power sources since 2022.

Details

The mayor of Brovary gave specific examples of the benefits of participating in this program

"The program exists, it works. Those who wanted to join it joined it. We have mostly apartment buildings, with high floors. Even when there is no electricity in the apartment, but the water is running. You go out, take the elevator, and come down from the 20th floor.

There is one condominium association that has calculated that they need to change the power of the booster pump, and for this they need to install storage batteries. In the event of a complete power outage for six or seven hours, this pump will fully supply the entire residential building with heat and water.

A striking positive example of this program is that we have one neighborhood where, during a power outage after the August missile attack on Ukraine, the generator powered the sewage and pumping system, elevators, and even a crane at a construction site.

The main thing is the initiative of the heads of condominiums and management organizations, who, in principle, should apply to the Housing and Communal Services Department, which is the administrator of funds for the implementation of this program, for the possibility of co-financing," said Igor Sapozhko.

As for the city's preparations for the heating season, the mayor of Brovary said that not all plans have been implemented yet.

Earlier we talked about ensuring the operation of boiler houses, but in addition to them, there are also central heating stations that run on electricity. Now our utility company has been tasked with ensuring that all these points are also connected to other power sources, either a generator or solar panels. We cannot say that we will be 100% ready for the heating season, because it is almost impossible to predict everything during military operations. But today we are talking about cogeneration units for four boiler houses. We have signed a corresponding agreement with USAID (United States Agency for International Development - ed.) and the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. These units will enable these boiler houses to be fully self-sufficient in electricity. Accordingly, this will free up a certain number of generators that we can use in other organizations, - Ihor Sapozhko added.

