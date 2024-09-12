Russia fired 57 times in Sumy region over 24 hours

During the day on September 12, Russian troops fired 57 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 125 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

The communities of Richkivska, Velykopysarivska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Druzhbivska, Novoslobidska, Yampilska, Seredyna-Budska, Shalyhinska, and Sveska were shelled.

- The Russian army struck Khotyn, Bilopil, and the communities of River and Yampil with guided aerial bombs.

- Krasnopilska community was shelled with artillery, mortars and kamikaze drones.

- The community of Esman was attacked by artillery and FPV drones.

- Druzhbivska, Shalyhinska, Sveska communities were attacked by FPV drones.

- Velykopysarivska community was shelled with mortars.

- The Seredina-Budska community was hit by an FPV drone, a mortar, and an explosive device dropped from a drone.

- Novoslobidska community was shelled by Russian artillery.

Russian troops shell an educational institution in Sumy region