Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115164 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117692 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191808 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150001 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150903 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142066 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195057 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112345 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184196 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104972 views

Russia fired 57 times in Sumy region over 24 hours

Russia fired 57 times in Sumy region over 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37650 views

On September 12, Russian troops shelled 12 communities in Sumy region, with 125 explosions recorded. Guided aerial bombs, artillery, mortars, kamikaze drones, and FPV drones were used.

During the day on September 12, Russian troops fired 57 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 125 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

The communities of Richkivska, Velykopysarivska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Druzhbivska, Novoslobidska, Yampilska, Seredyna-Budska, Shalyhinska, and Sveska were shelled.

-         The Russian army struck Khotyn, Bilopil, and the communities of River and Yampil with guided aerial bombs.

-         Krasnopilska community was shelled with artillery, mortars and kamikaze drones.

-         The community of Esman was attacked by artillery and FPV drones.

-         Druzhbivska, Shalyhinska, Sveska communities were attacked by FPV drones.

-         Velykopysarivska community was shelled with mortars.

-         The Seredina-Budska community was hit by an FPV drone, a mortar, and an explosive device dropped from a drone.

-         Novoslobidska community was shelled by Russian artillery.

Russian troops shell an educational institution in Sumy region09.09.24, 10:45 • 14149 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

