Russian troops shell an educational institution in Sumy region

In Sumy region, Russian troops hit an educational institution, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Rescuers eliminated the consequences of Russian shelling of an educational institution in one of the border settlements of Shostka district. As a result of the attack, the premises were heavily damaged, the roof caught fire over a large area, and firewood was burning," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

As noted, the SES employees managed to localize the fire. The rubble was dismantled to identify hidden fires. The fire has now been extinguished.

"According to preliminary information, none of the people was injured," the SES said, showing a video of the aftermath of the enemy strike.

In addition, according to the Sumy City Council, seven buildings in one of the villages were damaged as a result of an enemy attack on the Sumy community. Water, gas, and electricity supply is available.

"Three people were injured in the shelling, including a 14-year-old teenager. The adults are in the hospital," the Sumy City Council wrote on Telegram on September 9.

Earlier we reported about 2 people injured in Sumy community due to the attack by Russian Federation on September 8.

Day of mourning in Sumy for those killed in the Russian air strike