Day of mourning in Sumy for those killed in the Russian air strike

A day of mourning has been declared in Sumy for those killed in an enemy air strike on the night of September 8, the Sumy City Council and the head of the Sumy City Military Administration Oleksiy Drozdenko said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today is the Day of Mourning for the victims of the September 8 enemy strike. A married couple aged 79 and 77 were killed in their own home. Four more people were injured," Drozdenko wrote on Telegram.

As reported by the city council, state flags will be at half-mast on administrative buildings, buildings and structures of enterprises, institutions and organizations, regardless of ownership, as a sign of mourning for the victims.

Entertainment events on the territory of the community have been canceled, and the sound of entertainment music in trade and catering establishments and public transport has been banned.

The memory of the victims will be honored with a minute of silence.

