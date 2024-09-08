Air strike on Sumy dacha estate: couple killed, children wounded

The enemy launched an air strike on a summer cottage in Sumy. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

On September 8, at about 04:00, the aggressor attacked a dacha estate in Sumy, using prohibited methods of warfare. The attack killed a 79- and 77-year-old couple in their home, and injured four other people, including a 2-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.

The attack destroyed one building, damaged at least 20 private houses and 4 cars.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder. Prosecutors, together with law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

Invaders launch air strike on Sumy: two killed, four wounded