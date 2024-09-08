Invaders launch air strike on Sumy: two killed, four wounded

On the night of August 8, 2024, the city of Sumy suffered an air strike from the enemy. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The attack killed two people and injured four others, including two children.

The attack damaged private houses and cars. All the necessary services are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling, and the victims are being provided with medical assistance.

The authorities are urging citizens to be cautious, stay in shelters during the air raid and take care of their safety and the safety of their loved ones.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that an explosion occurred in the city of Sumy.

