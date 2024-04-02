An explosion occurred in Sumy
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy, an explosion occurred during an air raid due to the launch of guided bombs.
An explosion occurred in Sumy during an air raid alert, according to Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports .
Details
The Air Force warned about the launch of guided aerial bombs in Sumy region.
The air alert in Sumy region was announced at 21.42. The air raid was cancelled at 22.08.
