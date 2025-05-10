Russia will "consider" Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. This was stated in an interview with CNN by volodymyr putin's spokesman dmitry peskov, reports UNN.

Details

Answering a question from a correspondent, peskov noted that "russia has its own position, but is open to dialogue."

We appreciate the mediation efforts of the Donald Trump administration, but trying to put pressure on us is useless. — putin's spokesman said, commenting on the possible introduction of new sanctions for refusing to cease fire.

At the same time, the russian side allegedly did not receive a response from Ukraine regarding the start of negotiations.

President putin said earlier that the russian side is ready to start negotiations without preconditions, Ukraine's reaction to this was not voiced, so the situation remains controversial in this regard. – peskov said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. He noted that it is quite possible to ensure monitoring of an unconditional ceasefire in coordination with the United States.

Prior to this, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — held a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that if russian dictator volodymyr putin does not return to the path of peace and does not agree to a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, then together with the United States, military assistance to Ukraine will be increased, and sanctions against russia will be strengthened.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also said that he expects a response from russia regarding a ceasefire for 30 days, starting on May 12.