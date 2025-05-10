Russia "promises to think": Peskov commented on Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
02:21 PM • 6264 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 14213 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 21865 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 37633 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 63050 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 49798 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 65770 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 71811 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63209 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65769 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.5m/s
79%
749mm
Popular news

Trump is clearly losing patience with Putin - German Chancellor

May 10, 09:50 AM • 6332 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 7508 views

In Russia, it was suggested that Merz, Macron, Tusk, and Starmer shove their peace plans up their "pangender asses."

May 10, 12:01 PM • 4656 views

The US, Ukraine, and Europe have set 22 conditions for Putin to cease fire - Media

12:30 PM • 7804 views

If Putin does not return to the path of peace, Trump and I will increase military aid to Ukraine - Starmer

01:14 PM • 4030 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 20096 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 130090 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 143087 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 126243 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 187535 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 7522 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 63048 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 42588 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 49672 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 58293 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Russia "promises to think": Peskov commented on Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

Putin's spokesman Peskov said that Russia "promises to think" about Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire

Russia "promises to think": Peskov commented on Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire

Russia will "consider" Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. This was stated in an interview with CNN by volodymyr putin's spokesman dmitry peskov, reports UNN.

Details

Answering a question from a correspondent, peskov noted that "russia has its own position, but is open to dialogue."

We appreciate the mediation efforts of the Donald Trump administration, but trying to put pressure on us is useless.

— putin's spokesman said, commenting on the possible introduction of new sanctions for refusing to cease fire.

At the same time, the russian side allegedly did not receive a response from Ukraine regarding the start of negotiations.

President putin said earlier that the russian side is ready to start negotiations without preconditions, Ukraine's reaction to this was not voiced, so the situation remains controversial in this regard.

– peskov said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. He noted that it is quite possible to ensure monitoring of an unconditional ceasefire in coordination with the United States.

Prior to this, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — held a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that if russian dictator volodymyr putin does not return to the path of peace and does not agree to a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, then together with the United States, military assistance to Ukraine will be increased, and sanctions against russia will be strengthened.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also said that he expects a response from russia regarding a ceasefire for 30 days, starting on May 12.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,223.60
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,461.99