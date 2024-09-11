ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116980 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119406 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194583 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151527 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151749 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142489 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196427 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112374 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185359 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 85119 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 81292 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 56971 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 64015 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 40341 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194584 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196427 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185359 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212209 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200435 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148945 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148269 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152405 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143378 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159816 views
Ex-MP Rizanenko's manipulations: how the fake about the owner of Gulliver distracted from his own Russian trail

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 148300 views

Pavlo Rizanenko, a former MP with a Russian background, is accused of spreading disinformation about Viktor Polishchuk. It is ironic that Rizanenko himself has ties to the Russian defense industry and is suspected of collaborating with Russia.

Former MP Pavlo Rizanenko once started rumors about the alleged family ties between Ukrainian businessman Viktor Polishchuk, owner of the Gulliver construction and development company in Kyiv, and Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev. However, the irony is that it is in Rizanenko's biography that the Russian trace is clearly traced, UNN writes.

The former MP promoted the fake about Polischuk's alleged family ties to high-ranking Russian officials in his blogs and public speeches. Despite the lack of clear evidence, over the years, the disinformation launched by Rizanenko has become a generally accepted “truth” that continues to take on a life of its own.

However, if we look at Pavlo Rizanenko himself, we can clearly see the Russian trace in his own biography. As you know, he and his family lived in Russia for a long time and built their career there. In particular, he worked for the Russian company VMSPO-AVISMA, which fully meets the needs of the Russian defense industry in titanium products. Ukraine imposed sanctions against this company . There are suspicions that Rizanenko left Ukraine just before the start of the full-scale invasion for a reason, as he was probably being suspected of cooperating with sanctioned Russian companies.

In addition, Rizanenko may not be just an ordinary ex-people's deputy who has escaped responsibility, but a “waiter” who is waiting for a signal from Russian curators for further action. After all, as you know, companies associated with the Russian defense sector do not employ ordinary people “from the street.

Thus, it becomes clear that Rizanenko practically mirrored his own experience in creating a fake about Polishchuk.

Such cases demonstrate how easily politicians can manipulate public opinion using disinformation as a tool. Was the fake about Polischuk an attempt by Rizanenko to divert attention from his own problems and the Russian-related aspects of his biography?

The story of former MP Pavlo Rizanenko and fake accusations against the owner of Gulliver Construction and Development Company, Viktor Polishchuk, shows how difficult it is to distinguish between truth and fiction in the modern information space. Therefore, it is important to analyze the sources of information and not to fall for manipulations.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications

