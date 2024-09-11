Former MP Pavlo Rizanenko once started rumors about the alleged family ties between Ukrainian businessman Viktor Polishchuk, owner of the Gulliver construction and development company in Kyiv, and Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev. However, the irony is that it is in Rizanenko's biography that the Russian trace is clearly traced, UNN writes.

The former MP promoted the fake about Polischuk's alleged family ties to high-ranking Russian officials in his blogs and public speeches. Despite the lack of clear evidence, over the years, the disinformation launched by Rizanenko has become a generally accepted “truth” that continues to take on a life of its own.

However, if we look at Pavlo Rizanenko himself, we can clearly see the Russian trace in his own biography. As you know, he and his family lived in Russia for a long time and built their career there. In particular, he worked for the Russian company VMSPO-AVISMA, which fully meets the needs of the Russian defense industry in titanium products. Ukraine imposed sanctions against this company . There are suspicions that Rizanenko left Ukraine just before the start of the full-scale invasion for a reason, as he was probably being suspected of cooperating with sanctioned Russian companies.

In addition, Rizanenko may not be just an ordinary ex-people's deputy who has escaped responsibility, but a “waiter” who is waiting for a signal from Russian curators for further action. After all, as you know, companies associated with the Russian defense sector do not employ ordinary people “from the street.

Thus, it becomes clear that Rizanenko practically mirrored his own experience in creating a fake about Polishchuk.

Such cases demonstrate how easily politicians can manipulate public opinion using disinformation as a tool. Was the fake about Polischuk an attempt by Rizanenko to divert attention from his own problems and the Russian-related aspects of his biography?

The story of former MP Pavlo Rizanenko and fake accusations against the owner of Gulliver Construction and Development Company, Viktor Polishchuk, shows how difficult it is to distinguish between truth and fiction in the modern information space. Therefore, it is important to analyze the sources of information and not to fall for manipulations.