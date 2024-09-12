A funicular was temporarily suspended in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
On September 12, a funicular was suspended in Kyiv due to a power outage. “Kyivpastrans announced a temporary suspension of the funicular due to a power outage.
Details
Funicular movement stopped due to lack of voltage
