CPD: Power outages of 20 hours are possible in winter

In the autumn-winter period in Ukraine, according to the optimistic scenario, power outages of up to 12 hours a day are possible, and according to the pessimistic scenario - up to 20 hours. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports .

Yuriy Korolchuk, an expert at the Institute for Energy Strategies, considers several possible scenarios for the development of the situation in the energy sector in the autumn-winter period, depending on the course of events.

The optimistic scenario assumes that 8-9 NPP units will operate stably and the winter will be mild, without severe frosts. In this case, about 3 GW (3,000 megawatts) of the 6 GW of damaged capacities can be restored, which will lead to blackouts for up to 12 hours a day.

The pessimistic scenario envisages restoring only about 2,000 megawatts of power, provided that 6-7 NPP units are in operation and the winter is cold. In this case, the energy system may face a crisis.

In the worst-case scenario, if Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, citizens will have to spend up to 20 hours a day without electricity and heating.

According to a forecast by Serhiy Nagornyak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada's Energy Committee, at temperatures of -10°C in winter, Ukrainians are likely to have access to electricity only 12-14 hours a day, and will have to do without electricity for the remaining 10 hours.

The CPA also emphasized that significant hopes are placed on Western assistance. During an official visit to the United States, the Ukrainian delegation agreed with American officials and businesses on a strategy for the rapid restoration and modernization of the Ukrainian energy system. In particular, the United States has allocated an $800 million aid package to Ukraine to strengthen energy security.

