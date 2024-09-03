ZNPP is again in a high-risk area: the power supply line was damaged due to enemy shelling

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130894 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136383 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 224919 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167103 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161411 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146492 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212720 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112756 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199615 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105255 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 108007 views

March 1, 04:00 AM • 108007 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 99840 views

March 1, 04:55 AM • 99840 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 45711 views

March 1, 05:37 AM • 45711 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 96315 views

08:56 AM • 96315 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 65937 views

11:06 AM • 65937 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 224919 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 224919 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212720 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212720 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199615 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225913 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213508 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213508 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 65937 views

11:06 AM • 65937 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 96315 views

08:56 AM • 96315 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155700 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155700 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154613 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158497 views
ZNPP is again in a high-risk area: the power supply line was damaged due to enemy shelling

ZNPP is again in a high-risk area: the power supply line was damaged due to enemy shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23446 views

Russian shelling damaged one of the two power supply lines at ZNPP. There is a risk of losing external power to cool the reactors if the second line is damaged.

Enemy shelling again damaged one of the two power supply lines of Zaporizhzhya NPP, Energoatom reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"ZNPP is once again in a high-risk area. Currently, ZNPP is connected to the Ukrainian power grid by only one power line," NNEGC said in a Telegram post.

Reportedly, "on September 2, 2024, due to Russian shelling, one of the two external air lines through which the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP receives power from the Ukrainian power system to meet its own needs was damaged.

In the event of damage to the second line, according to NNEGC, an emergency will occur due to the loss of external power to the pumps that cool the reactor cores and fuel pools of ZNPP.

"Ukrainian specialists are not yet able to inspect the damage site and start repairing the line, as there is a real threat of repeated shelling of the site by Russian troops. The line will be repaired as soon as the specialists are guaranteed safety," Energoatom said.

Zelensky: Russia is blackmailing the world with the threat of a disaster at ZNPP19.08.24, 10:19 • 111218 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy

Contact us about advertising