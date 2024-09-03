ZNPP is again in a high-risk area: the power supply line was damaged due to enemy shelling

Enemy shelling again damaged one of the two power supply lines of Zaporizhzhya NPP, Energoatom reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"ZNPP is once again in a high-risk area. Currently, ZNPP is connected to the Ukrainian power grid by only one power line," NNEGC said in a Telegram post.

Reportedly, "on September 2, 2024, due to Russian shelling, one of the two external air lines through which the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP receives power from the Ukrainian power system to meet its own needs was damaged.

In the event of damage to the second line, according to NNEGC, an emergency will occur due to the loss of external power to the pumps that cool the reactor cores and fuel pools of ZNPP.

"Ukrainian specialists are not yet able to inspect the damage site and start repairing the line, as there is a real threat of repeated shelling of the site by Russian troops. The line will be repaired as soon as the specialists are guaranteed safety," Energoatom said.

