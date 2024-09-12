Kyiv court to consider claim of Gulliver owner Polischuk against ARMA for protection of honor and dignity

On October 10, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv will consider a lawsuit filed by Viktor Polishchuk, owner of the capital's Gulliver business complex, to protect his honor, dignity and business reputation against the Asset Recovery and Management Agency over a statement by its head, Olena Duma, about the businessman's alleged Russian connections. The relevant court ruling is available at UNN.

To initiate proceedings in the case brought by Viktor Polishchuk against the National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes, Private Joint Stock Company "Yuridicheskaya Praktika" on protection of honor, dignity and business reputation, - the court said in its ruling.

The preparatory hearing of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv is scheduled for October 10, 2024.

Viktor Polishchuk filed a lawsuit with the Shevchenkivskyi District Court against the ARMA to protect his honor, dignity and business reputation. In a commentary to UNN , the businessman explainedthat he was forced to go to court because of Elena Duma's statement that he and his wife had "close relations with the Kremlin elite". Polishchuk emphasized that this information was fictitious and untrue.

In response to a request from UNN , ARMA head Olena Duma explainedthat she accused Polishchuk and his wife of having ties to the "Kremlin elite" because she saw such information in the media.

After researching the topic, it was found that the information that Viktor Polishchuk's wife Lilia Rizva is allegedly the niece of the wife of Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev appeared in 2015-2016. It was disseminated by the current MP Pavlo Rizanenko in his blogs at the time, but he never provided evidence of this information UNN asked Rizanenko to provide documents that would confirm his assumptions, but he refused to comment, citing the fact that he has not been a public figure since 2019.