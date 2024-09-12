Kyiv court to consider claim of Gulliver owner Polischuk against ARMA for protection of honor and dignity

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Kyiv court to consider claim of Gulliver owner Polischuk against ARMA for protection of honor and dignity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 76121 views

On October 10, Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky Court will consider Viktor Polishchuk's lawsuit against the ARMA for the protection of his honor and business reputation. The lawsuit is related to a statement by the head of the ARMA about the businessman's alleged Russian connections.

On October 10, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv will consider a lawsuit filed by Viktor Polishchuk, owner of the capital's Gulliver business complex, to protect his honor, dignity and business reputation against the Asset Recovery and Management Agency over a statement by its head, Olena Duma, about the businessman's alleged Russian connections. The relevant court ruling is available at UNN.

To initiate proceedings in the case brought by Viktor Polishchuk against the National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes, Private Joint Stock Company "Yuridicheskaya Praktika" on protection of honor, dignity and business reputation,

- the court said in its ruling.

The preparatory hearing of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv is scheduled for October 10, 2024.

Context

Viktor Polishchuk filed a lawsuit with the Shevchenkivskyi District Court against the ARMA to protect his honor, dignity and business reputation. In a commentary to UNN , the businessman explainedthat he was forced to go to court because of Elena Duma's statement that he and his wife had "close relations with the Kremlin elite". Polishchuk emphasized that this information was fictitious and untrue.

In response to a request from UNN , ARMA head Olena Duma explainedthat she accused Polishchuk and his wife of having ties to the "Kremlin elite" because she saw such information in the media.

After researching the topic, it was found that the information that Viktor Polishchuk's wife Lilia Rizva is allegedly the niece of the wife of Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev appeared in 2015-2016. It was disseminated by the current MP Pavlo Rizanenko in his blogs at the time, but he never provided evidence of this information UNN asked Rizanenko to provide documents that would confirm his assumptions, but he refused to comment, citing the fact that he has not been a public figure since 2019.

SocietyPolitics

