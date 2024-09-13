Harris leads Trump by 5% after successful debate

According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, US Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party is ahead of former President Donald Trump by 5 percentage points in the race for the presidency in the November 5 election. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Harris is supported by 47% of registered voters, while Trump is supported by 42%. Her advantage grew after the debate, where most voters believe that Harris was the winner.

The poll showed that 53% of voters who watched the debate believe that Harris won, while 24% preferred Trump. Also, a significant number of voters said that Trump did not look confident enough: 52% said he was “lost and didn't look sharp,” while only 21% said the same about Harris.

Harris actively attacked Trump, questioning his ability to hold office and emphasizing his legal problems. 52% of respondents said that Harris gave the impression of a more morally responsible person than Trump.

The debate attracted considerable attention, drawing 67.1 million viewers, more than the number of people who watched the Trump-Biden debate in June. Trump, as the oldest candidate in the race, is raising concerns about his age: 52% of voters believe he is too old to serve in public office.

The poll also found that voters viewed Harris as more dignified and more understanding of their issues. 56% of respondents said that Harris looked more dignified than Trump, and 49% believe that she “seems like someone who would listen to me and understand my problems.

While national polls provide important signals about voter sentiment, the final outcome will be determined by state-by-state voting, especially in crucial swing states.

