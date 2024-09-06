Trump warns Jewish Republicans: “There will be no Israel” if Harris wins election

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200179 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199228 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187851 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Trump warns Jewish Republicans: "There will be no Israel" if Harris wins election

Trump warns Jewish Republicans: “There will be no Israel” if Harris wins election

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23325 views

Donald Trump warned Jewish Republicans about the threat to Israel if the Democrats win. He called for support for his candidacy and criticized Jewish voters who support Harris.

Former President Donald Trump has addressed Jewish Republicans, saying that if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the presidential election this fall, “there will be no Israel.” Speaking to the Republican Jewish Coalition on Thursday, Trump urged voters to support him in the election, warning that a Democratic victory could have catastrophic consequences for Israel. This was written by politico, reported by UNN

Details [1

“If they win, there will be no Israel. Just remember that. If they win, there will be no Israel,” Trump said. “You can forget about Israel, that's what will happen. So on November 5, they have to come out and vote for Trump. If they don't, I think the situation will be very bad.

Trump also criticized Jewish voters who support Harris, saying they should “get their heads examined.” During his speech, he noted that Jewish Democrats who support President Biden “hate their religion” and “hate everything about Israel.” Trump also called Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the United States, a “proud member of Hamas.

Speaking via video link at the coalition's annual convention in Las Vegas, Trump said: “I don't understand how anyone can support them. I say this all the time: if you're a Jew and you support them, you need to have your head examined. They have been very bad to you.

Trump also mentioned the deaths of six Israeli hostages, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whom he mistakenly referred to as “Hersh Goldman.” He reiterated his view that the attacks on Israel on October 7 would not have happened if he had been president at the time.

Trump and Harris argue over debate rules27.08.24, 08:47 • 12427 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the WorldElections 2014

