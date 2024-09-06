Trump warns Jewish Republicans: “There will be no Israel” if Harris wins election

Former President Donald Trump has addressed Jewish Republicans, saying that if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the presidential election this fall, “there will be no Israel.” Speaking to the Republican Jewish Coalition on Thursday, Trump urged voters to support him in the election, warning that a Democratic victory could have catastrophic consequences for Israel. This was written by politico, reported by UNN.

“If they win, there will be no Israel. Just remember that. If they win, there will be no Israel,” Trump said. “You can forget about Israel, that's what will happen. So on November 5, they have to come out and vote for Trump. If they don't, I think the situation will be very bad.

Trump also criticized Jewish voters who support Harris, saying they should “get their heads examined.” During his speech, he noted that Jewish Democrats who support President Biden “hate their religion” and “hate everything about Israel.” Trump also called Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the United States, a “proud member of Hamas.

Speaking via video link at the coalition's annual convention in Las Vegas, Trump said: “I don't understand how anyone can support them. I say this all the time: if you're a Jew and you support them, you need to have your head examined. They have been very bad to you.

Trump also mentioned the deaths of six Israeli hostages, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whom he mistakenly referred to as “Hersh Goldman.” He reiterated his view that the attacks on Israel on October 7 would not have happened if he had been president at the time.

