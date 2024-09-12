Trump refuses third debate with Kamala Harris

Former US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would not participate in another debate with his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris. He wrote about this on the Truth Social platform. UNN reports.

Details

“There will be NO THIRD DEBATE!” he wrote.

Trump's refusal to participate in further debates caused a lot of discussion among his supporters and political analysts, as debates are an important part of the election process, giving candidates the opportunity to present their positions to voters.

Trump-Harris debate starts: candidates discuss economy