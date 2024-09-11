Trump-Harris debate starts: candidates discuss economy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Trump-Harris debate starts: candidates discuss economy

Trump-Harris debate starts: candidates discuss economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43023 views

During the debate, Trump and Harris presented their economic plans. Harris promises to fight inflation and support small businesses, while Trump offers tax cuts and energy independence.

During the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. The main focus is on the economy, which remains a major concern for many Americans who are facing high living costs after a period of sharp inflation, CNN reports UNN

Details

Kamala Harris' main economic promises:

  • The introduction of the first federal ban in the United States on overpricing of food and essential commodities to curb food price increases.
  • Increase the tax deduction for new small businesses to $50,000, instead of the current $5,000.
  • Increase investment in community development financial institutions (CDFIs) that serve low-income individuals and communities that are not supported by traditional lenders.
  • Continuation of the Biden administration's initiatives to eliminate “hidden” fees and fully disclose all payments, such as for events, lodging, and car rentals.
  • A three-stage plan to address the country's housing shortage, which is partly based on proposals already presented by Biden.
  • Reinstating the popular expansion of the American Rescue Plan's child tax credit to $3,600 (from $2,000) and calling for it to be made permanent. This extension was only effective in 2021.
  • The abolition of federal taxes on tips, which has already caused outrage from Trump, who believes that Harris is copying his promises.

Donald Trump's main economic promises:

  • Extension of tax cuts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, including personal income tax cuts.
  • Reduction of the corporate tax to 15% from 21%, but only for companies that manufacture products in the United States.
  • Creation of a commission to improve government efficiency to reduce public spending. Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed to head this commission.
  • Canceling Biden's tax hikes, “immediately overcoming” inflation, and ending Biden's “war” against American energy production.
  • During the campaign in Las Vegas, Trump also promised to abolish taxes on tips, which should attract the attention of hundreds of thousands of workers in the city.
  • Ending the taxation of social security payments. However, he has not yet presented a plan to replace the lost revenues, which could have a negative impact on the social security program and the federal budget.
  • To address the issue of housing affordability, Trump has proposed a ban on mortgages for illegal immigrants, claiming that they drive up housing costs. CNN reports that illegal immigrants make up a very small share of the mortgage market.

Trump and Harris argue over debate rules27.08.24, 08:47 • 12427 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World

