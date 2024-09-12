“Russian missile against a cargo of wheat for Egypt": Zelensky reports hostile attack on civilian ship in Black Sea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported an enemy missile attack on a civilian ship carrying wheat for Egypt in the Black Sea, calling on the world to respond, UNN reports.

A Russian missile against a cargo of wheat for Egypt. Today's strike in the Black Sea targeted an ordinary civilian vessel just after it left Ukrainian territorial waters. According to preliminary reports, fortunately, there were no casualties. - Zelensky wrote on social media.

The President emphasized that Ukraine is one of the key global donors of food security. "The internal stability and life of dozens of countries in different parts of the world depend on the normal and unhindered operation of our export food corridor," he said.

"Our food supply to Africa and the Middle East is critical. We will continue to do everything to protect our ports, our Black Sea and food supplies to the global market. This is a real priority for Ukraine - the protection of life, and it should be a priority for every country," Zelensky said.

"We expect the world to react. Wheat and food security should never be a target for missiles," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

