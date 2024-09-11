Heavy equipment and sanatoriums are idle: political scientist points out reasons why ARMA does not transfer them to the Armed Forces

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency does not transfer the accumulated assets for the needs of the army because of bureaucratic obstacles and possible private interests. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive interview with UNN by political scientist Viktor Bobirenko.

"Indeed, we are at war in our country, and everything should have been put on a military footing long ago. And the property that the military needs, it is better to provide it to them. If possible, such assets should be seized and transferred to the Ministry of Defense. I think this is quite logical," he said.

According to him, the objective reason why ARMA has not yet done so may be bureaucracy.

"But there is a subjective reason - very often this can be done in someone's interests, that is, someone is interested in the bureaucratic system, which is already stalling, is deliberately stalling, or doing what we call running in place," the political scientist points out.

Over the years, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has accumulated a lot of property. Most of what is managed by the Agency could not only generate revenue for the state budget, but could also be useful during the large-scale war waged by Russia against Ukraine. For example, most of the sanatoriumsthat have been transferred to ARMA could be used for rehabilitation of wounded soldiers or provide shelter to IDPs.

In addition, the ARMA has accumulated a lot of heavy equipment that could be used for the benefit of the state. Excavators and bulldozers could be used to strengthen the defense or rebuild infrastructure, but they are currently sitting idle.