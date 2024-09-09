Trustee Plus: your European payment card

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200181 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199228 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187852 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Trustee Plus: your European payment card

Trustee Plus: your European payment card

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103314 views

The Trustee Plus payment card offers high limits and integration with a crypto wallet. This is an alternative to traditional banks that allows you to store savings in cryptocurrency and make P2P transfers without restrictions.

It is no secret that the traditional banking system seeks to control any actions of its customers. However, the team of the crypto wallet Trustee Plus considers such restrictions unacceptable and, revealing the potential of the future finance, advocates the preservation of the independence of every Ukrainian from any institutions, reports UNN.

One of the major challenges for our citizens has been the NBU's desire to impose limits on P2P transfers. Transactions that play an important role in the life of almost every person. What should you do in such circumstances and how can you continue to make transfers on a convenient scale?

The answer to this question lies in the modern products of European financial institutions. Companies and banks that are regulated by international law and operate under clear rules.  

This is exactly what the Trustee Plus payment card is - a universal tool that combines the benefits of banking and the innovative cryptocurrency industry. More than 90,000 customers are already actively using its features, which include:

  • high card limits - 5000 euros per day and 50 000 euros per month 
  • payment for goods and services at any point of sale through a POS terminal;
  • connection to Google Pay and Apple Pay payment services;
  • The balance of your card can be any digital asset that is listed on a cryptocurrency wallet;
  • no risk of blocking and European-level service
  • availability and speed of processing - 3 minutes of time and only 10 euros to launch the card. 

“In the context of inflation and hryvnia devaluation, virtual assets are an alternative way to preserve savings, protecting them from depreciation,” emphasizes Vadym Hrusha, CEO of Trustee Plus .

Don't forget about the Trustee Plus crypto wallet, which has a payment card integrated into it. It is a multifunctional financial platform with a variety of tools that opens the door to a whole new level of financial world. More than 450,000 customers have already become its users.

With the help of a crypto wallet, you can find out how to buy bitcoin in Ukraine, deposit money into a cryptocurrency account, withdraw hryvnias to a bank card, exchange stablecoins without a fee, and much more.

Special attention should be paid to the ability to put cryptocurrency on the map. Experts note that the Trustee Plus team has become the undisputed leader in this area. This is one of the most relevant services nowadays, given the active spread of digital assets and the emergence of convenient entry points for millions of Ukrainians. 

And of course, this is another argument in favor of registering a crypto wallet and issuing a Trustee Plus payment card.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

