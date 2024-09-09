Trustee Plus: your European payment card

It is no secret that the traditional banking system seeks to control any actions of its customers. However, the team of the crypto wallet Trustee Plus considers such restrictions unacceptable and, revealing the potential of the future finance, advocates the preservation of the independence of every Ukrainian from any institutions, reports UNN.

One of the major challenges for our citizens has been the NBU's desire to impose limits on P2P transfers. Transactions that play an important role in the life of almost every person. What should you do in such circumstances and how can you continue to make transfers on a convenient scale?

The answer to this question lies in the modern products of European financial institutions. Companies and banks that are regulated by international law and operate under clear rules.

This is exactly what the Trustee Plus payment card is - a universal tool that combines the benefits of banking and the innovative cryptocurrency industry. More than 90,000 customers are already actively using its features, which include:

high card limits - 5000 euros per day and 50 000 euros per month

payment for goods and services at any point of sale through a POS terminal;

connection to Google Pay and Apple Pay payment services;

The balance of your card can be any digital asset that is listed on a cryptocurrency wallet;

no risk of blocking and European-level service

availability and speed of processing - 3 minutes of time and only 10 euros to launch the card.

“In the context of inflation and hryvnia devaluation, virtual assets are an alternative way to preserve savings, protecting them from depreciation,” emphasizes Vadym Hrusha, CEO of Trustee Plus .

Don't forget about the Trustee Plus crypto wallet, which has a payment card integrated into it. It is a multifunctional financial platform with a variety of tools that opens the door to a whole new level of financial world. More than 450,000 customers have already become its users.

With the help of a crypto wallet, you can find out how to buy bitcoin in Ukraine, deposit money into a cryptocurrency account, withdraw hryvnias to a bank card, exchange stablecoins without a fee, and much more.

Special attention should be paid to the ability to put cryptocurrency on the map. Experts note that the Trustee Plus team has become the undisputed leader in this area. This is one of the most relevant services nowadays, given the active spread of digital assets and the emergence of convenient entry points for millions of Ukrainians.

And of course, this is another argument in favor of registering a crypto wallet and issuing a Trustee Plus payment card.