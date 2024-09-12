Blackout schedules are introduced in Kyiv and 16 regions - Ukrenergo

From 13:00 to midnight, there will be one round of blackouts in Kyiv and 16 regions of Ukraine. The reason is the weather and a drop in generation at thermal power plants, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Attention: From 13:00 to 00:00, there will be one round of blackouts in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi regions - Ukrenergo said.

The reason for the restrictions is, as stated, a decrease in the efficiency of solar power plants due to cloudy weather and a drop in generation at thermal power plants.

Outage schedules will be introduced in one step from 13:00 to 23:00 - DTEK