Blackout schedules are introduced in Kyiv and 16 regions - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
From 13:00 to 00:00, there will be a single round of blackouts in 16 regions of Ukraine. The reason is a decrease in the efficiency of solar power plants due to cloudy weather and a drop in generation at thermal power plants.
Attention: From 13:00 to 00:00, there will be one round of blackouts in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi regions
