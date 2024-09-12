Kostin: Russia killed at least 575 Ukrainian children

At least 575 Ukrainian children were killed by Russian aggression, more than 19,500 were taken to the Russian Federation. The Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin, announced this at the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, reports UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Russian aggression has killed at least 575 Ukrainian children. More than 19.5 thousand were taken to Russia. In Ukraine, 4,000 criminal proceedings are being investigated into war crimes against children. 31 criminals have already been convicted," Kostin said.

He emphasized that the Prosecutor General's Office is actively cooperating with the International Criminal Court, in particular in cases related to deportation. Together with the US Department of Justice, the FBI, Europol and Eurojust, all possible measures are being taken to find the children and return them to their homeland.

Recall

Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets arrived at the First Ladies and Gentlemen's Summit. He emphasized the need for decisive action by the international community to stop Russia's war crimes against Ukrainian children.