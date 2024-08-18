And the level of danger: a thunderstorm is expected in Kyiv in the near future
Kyiv • UNN
The KCMA warns of a thunderstorm in Kyiv and the region in the coming hours, with a hold until the end of the day on August 18. The Meteorological Center predicts squally winds of 15-20 m/s during the evening.
In the evening, on August 18, a thunderstorm and squally winds are expected in Kyiv and the region. This was warned by the Kyiv City Military Administration, reports UNN.
Details
Thunderstorms are expected in the capital in the next two hours and will continue until the end of the day, August 18. Hazard level I
The Hydrometeorological Center also adds that during the storm and throughout tonight, Kyiv should expect squally winds of 15-20 m/s.
The beginning of the week in Ukraine will be spectacular: forecasters predict up to 37° in the south and center of Ukraine18.08.24, 14:49 • 24983 views