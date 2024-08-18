And the level of danger: a thunderstorm is expected in Kyiv in the near future

In the evening, on August 18, a thunderstorm and squally winds are expected in Kyiv and the region. This was warned by the Kyiv City Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

Thunderstorms are expected in the capital in the next two hours and will continue until the end of the day, August 18. Hazard level I - KCMA said in a statement.

The Hydrometeorological Center also adds that during the storm and throughout tonight, Kyiv should expect squally winds of 15-20 m/s.

