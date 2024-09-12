122 combat engagements over the last day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel attacks in various sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112887 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115838 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188394 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148356 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149788 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141566 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193143 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112298 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182546 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104942 views

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 35129 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 35249 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 62522 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 58828 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 35916 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188399 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193146 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182547 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209590 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198050 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147489 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146929 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151210 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142259 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158807 views
122 combat engagements over the last day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel attacks in various sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22660 views

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 122 combat engagements over the day. The most intense fighting is taking place at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where the enemy is trying to break through the Ukrainian defense.

Since the beginning of the day, 122 combat engagements have been registered so far. In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants unsuccessfully attacked three times during the day near Vovchansk. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops eight times in the Kupyansk sector, in the areas of Synkivka, Kolisnykivka and Lozova. The battle is still ongoing near Stelmakhivka .

  • In the Liman sector, Russian invaders tried to advance 6 times in the areas of Nevske and Druzhelyubivka.  Ukraine's defenders are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
  • In the Siversky sector, the enemy  made 5 attacks. He concentrated his main efforts in the area of Verkhnekamianske. Two firefights are still ongoing.
  • In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants tried to break into our defense in the area of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian military.
  • In the Toretsk sector, the aggressors attacked five times with the support of aviation near Toretsk,  Nelipivka and in the area of New York. Two more clashes are currently ongoing.
  • High intensity of hostilities remains in the Pokrovsk sector. The number of combat engagements increased to 32. The invaders continue to attack our positions near Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelenyi Pole, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. Our defenders have repelled 28 attacks so far. The enemy made the main efforts today in the area of Hrodivka and Novohrodivka, where about 50 percent of all the clashes took place.
  • In the Kurakhove sector, there were 48 combat engagements of varying intensity by this time of day. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka, where about 75 percent of all the fighting took place.  In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Ukrainske,  Oleksandropol and Zhelannyi Pershyi.
  • In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor, supported by air power, stormed the front line of our defense five times in the areas of Vodiane and Zolota Niva. Ukrainian troops stopped three enemy assaults, two more battles are ongoing.
  • In the Prydniprovsky sector, six enemy attempts to take the positions of our soldiers failed.

Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles were set on fire by order of Russia: SBU exposes group of saboteurs02.09.24, 13:14 • 21315 views

Lilia Podolyak

War

Contact us about advertising