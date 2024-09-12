122 combat engagements over the last day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel attacks in various sectors

Since the beginning of the day, 122 combat engagements have been registered so far. In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants unsuccessfully attacked three times during the day near Vovchansk. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops eight times in the Kupyansk sector, in the areas of Synkivka, Kolisnykivka and Lozova. The battle is still ongoing near Stelmakhivka .

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders tried to advance 6 times in the areas of Nevske and Druzhelyubivka. Ukraine's defenders are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy made 5 attacks. He concentrated his main efforts in the area of Verkhnekamianske. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants tried to break into our defense in the area of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian military.

In the Toretsk sector, the aggressors attacked five times with the support of aviation near Toretsk, Nelipivka and in the area of New York. Two more clashes are currently ongoing.

High intensity of hostilities remains in the Pokrovsk sector. The number of combat engagements increased to 32. The invaders continue to attack our positions near Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelenyi Pole, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. Our defenders have repelled 28 attacks so far. The enemy made the main efforts today in the area of Hrodivka and Novohrodivka, where about 50 percent of all the clashes took place.

In the Kurakhove sector, there were 48 combat engagements of varying intensity by this time of day. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka, where about 75 percent of all the fighting took place. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Ukrainske, Oleksandropol and Zhelannyi Pershyi.

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor, supported by air power, stormed the front line of our defense five times in the areas of Vodiane and Zolota Niva. Ukrainian troops stopped three enemy assaults, two more battles are ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, six enemy attempts to take the positions of our soldiers failed.

