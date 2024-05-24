We are strengthening our positions in Africa: Ukraine opens Embassy in Mauritania

The Embassy of Ukraine has officially opened in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott. UNN reports this with reference to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the press service of the Ministry.

The Ukrainian flag was raised in Mauritania. The Embassy of Ukraine officially opened in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott. We continue to expand our presence and strengthen our positions in Africa - Kuleba wrote on Instagram.

Kuleba pointed out that Mauritania is an important country for Ukraine. In particular, because Mauritania currently holds the presidency of the African Union, the continent's key international organization, which unites 55 member states. Also, he said, it is a promising trade partner for Ukraine.

In addition, Kuleba emphasized that Mauritania is important in the context of international anti-terrorist efforts in the Sahel region. "Ukrainian security experience may be in great demand here," the Foreign Minister said. "The start of the embassy's activities will be a new page in Ukrainian-Mauritanian relations and will open up numerous additional opportunities: political, economic, trade, and humanitarian," Kuleba summarized.

Last summer, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had the first telephone conversation in the history of bilateral relations with Mauritanian Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug. Later, Kuleba invited the country to join the implementation of the Peace Formula.