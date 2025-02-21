“We are entering a new era”: Macron allows for an increase in French military spending to 5% of GDP

French President Emmanuel Macron is in favor of increasing the country's military spending from 2.1% to 5% of GDP. This was reported by UNN with reference to France Inter.

Details

It is noted that such a possibility is being considered if the United States decides “not to defend Europe through NATO anymore.

“There is a risk. We are entering a time when we will have to ... invest even more, both in France and in Europe, to strengthen our defense and security,” the publication quoted Macron as saying.

At the same time, he said, he does not know “whether 5% is the right number for France, but in any case, we will have to raise it.

We are entering a new era when each of us must ask ourselves what we can do for the French nation and the republic - Macron said.

He also said that does not intend to send troops to Ukraine.

“Instead, we are considering sending forces to guarantee peace once it is achieved,” the French president summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with French leader Emmanuel Macron. According to him, the conversation was “long and very substantive.

