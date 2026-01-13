Water supply schedules canceled in Irpin

$43.260.18
Exclusive
05:19 PM • 570 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 8228 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 12590 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 19699 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 08:22 AM • 19075 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 08:22 AM
January 13, 07:21 AM • 23555 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 13, 07:21 AM
January 12, 07:13 PM • 31959 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 07:13 PM
January 12, 06:47 PM • 48789 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
January 12, 06:47 PM
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 36515 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
January 12, 05:49 PM
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 34208 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
January 12, 04:29 PM
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
12:46 PM
12:46 PM • 19694 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in December
January 13, 10:02 AM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:17 PM
January 12, 02:17 PM • 61597 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
January 12, 10:30 AM
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
January 12, 10:11 AM
Water supply schedules canceled in Irpin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

In Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, temporary water supply schedules, introduced due to power outages, have been canceled. Water supply is being carried out as usual thanks to the restoration of electricity and the work of specialists.

Water supply schedules canceled in Irpin

In Irpin, Kyiv region, temporary water supply schedules, which were introduced due to the lack of electricity, have been canceled. This was reported by KP "Irpinvodokanal", writes UNN.

Thanks to the gradual restoration of electricity supply in the region and the prompt actions of KP "Irpinvodokanal" specialists, the equipment's operation has now been stabilized.

- the message says.

The utility company noted that the operation of water supply equipment was stabilized due to the gradual restoration of electricity supply in the region. Currently, water supply for city residents is carried out in normal mode without restrictions.

Recall

It was previously reported that in Irpin, water would be supplied temporarily according to a schedule from 06:00 to 09:00 and from 18:00 to 21:30. This was due to the lack of electricity.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko instructed to restore normal water supply in Irpin as quickly as possible without schedules. Resources and equipment for backup power supply have already been sent.

Olga Rozgon

