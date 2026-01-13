Water supply schedules canceled in Irpin

In Irpin, Kyiv region, temporary water supply schedules, which were introduced due to the lack of electricity, have been canceled. This was reported by KP "Irpinvodokanal", writes UNN.

Thanks to the gradual restoration of electricity supply in the region and the prompt actions of KP "Irpinvodokanal" specialists, the equipment's operation has now been stabilized. - the message says.

The utility company noted that the operation of water supply equipment was stabilized due to the gradual restoration of electricity supply in the region. Currently, water supply for city residents is carried out in normal mode without restrictions.

Recall

It was previously reported that in Irpin, water would be supplied temporarily according to a schedule from 06:00 to 09:00 and from 18:00 to 21:30. This was due to the lack of electricity.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko instructed to restore normal water supply in Irpin as quickly as possible without schedules. Resources and equipment for backup power supply have already been sent.