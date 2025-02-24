ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Von der Leyen and Costa arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion

Von der Leyen and Costa arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107249 views

The President of the European Commission and the President of the European Council arrived in Kyiv by train on February 24. They were met by representatives of the Presidential Administration, the Foreign Ministry, and Ukrzaliznytsia to discuss Ukraine's security and future.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in the capital of Ukraine on a visit. She was accompanied by the President of the European Council Antonio Costa. This is reported by UNN with a link to the X-accounts of the President of the European Commission and Antonio Costa.

Details

On the morning of February 24, a train with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa arrived in Kyiv. The delegation was met by the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, and the management of Ukrzaliznytsia.

In Ukraine, about Ukraine, with Ukraine

- wrote Koshta in the social network X.

"On the 3rd anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv. We are in Kyiv today because Ukraine is Europe. In this struggle for survival, it is not only the fate of Ukraine that is at stake. It is the fate of Europe," von der Leyen emphasized in Kh.

To recap, on the third anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression, a meeting of the leaders of the partner countries will take place in the capital to discuss peace, security guarantees and the future of collective security.

Three Years of the Great War: Losses, Victories, and Heroism of Ukraine24.02.25, 05:00 • 108387 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War Politics
European Commission
European Council
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv

