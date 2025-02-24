Von der Leyen and Costa arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in the capital of Ukraine on a visit. She was accompanied by the President of the European Council Antonio Costa. This is reported by UNN with a link to the X-accounts of the President of the European Commission and Antonio Costa.

Details

On the morning of February 24, a train with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa arrived in Kyiv. The delegation was met by the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, and the management of Ukrzaliznytsia.

In Ukraine, about Ukraine, with Ukraine - wrote Koshta in the social network X.

"On the 3rd anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv. We are in Kyiv today because Ukraine is Europe. In this struggle for survival, it is not only the fate of Ukraine that is at stake. It is the fate of Europe," von der Leyen emphasized in Kh.

To recap, on the third anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression, a meeting of the leaders of the partner countries will take place in the capital to discuss peace, security guarantees and the future of collective security.

Three Years of the Great War: Losses, Victories, and Heroism of Ukraine