Voltage fluctuations caused suburban train delays: where and for how long

Due to voltage fluctuations in the network, suburban trains from Chernihiv and Sumy regions are running with delays of up to 1 hour - Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

According to UZ, as of 11:00, train No. 6913 Nizhyn – Kyiv-Volynsky was scheduled to depart from Dymerka station with a 40-minute delay.

Due to the delay of the previous train, train No. 6542 Altynivka – Neplyueve (on a shortened route this weekend) will depart from its initial station with a delay, UZ indicated. The estimated departure delay is 1.5 hours.

And in the morning, around 7:30, UZ reported that regional train No. 895 Konotop – Fastiv was running from Plysky station with a 1.5-hour delay due to lack of voltage.

Ukrzaliznytsia warned of train delays in Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions due to shelling