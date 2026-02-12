Volgograd oil refinery suspends operations after drone attack - Reuters

Photo: wiki/Volgograd_refinery

The Volgograd oil refinery in southern Russia has suspended its operations. This reportedly happened as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

According to preliminary data, key equipment was damaged, specifically the CDU-1 primary oil refining unit, which provides 40% of the plant's capacity. The CDU-1 has a capacity of about 18,600 metric tons per day, or about 140,000 barrels per day.

It is also reported that this plant belongs to the Russian company "Lukoil".

Additionally

In 2024, the Volgograd refinery processed 13.5 million metric tons of oil, or about 5% of the total volume of Russian refineries. It produced 6 million tons of diesel fuel, 1.9 million tons of gasoline, and 700,000 tons of fuel oil.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the GRAU arsenal in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, a defense enterprise in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation, and the occupiers' ammunition depots, as well as the damage to the "Volgogradsky" oil refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation as a result of the attack on February 11.