Video of teacher's detention in Kyiv goes viral: TCC clarifies situation

uken
11:19 AM • 1008 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 4362 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 11021 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
08:12 AM • 13709 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 13442 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 30827 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 30969 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 53754 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 41096 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38797 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of OryolVideoNovember 5, 02:29 AM • 21721 views
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member statesNovember 5, 03:38 AM • 13340 views
US airstrike on vessel in Pacific: two deadVideoNovember 5, 04:09 AM • 3882 views
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to powerNovember 5, 04:50 AM • 13067 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 6376 views
Publications
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 2352 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 57054 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 52793 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 51318 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 70000 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Serhiy Leshchenko
Péter Szijjártó
Robert Pattinson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Canada
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 6482 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 28784 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 42613 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 45354 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 40490 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

Video of teacher's detention in Kyiv goes viral: TCC clarifies situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

Kyiv TCC and SP commented on the video about the teacher's detention. The citizen behaved aggressively, was detained by the police and sent for deferment processing.

Video of teacher's detention in Kyiv goes viral: TCC clarifies situation

The Kyiv City TCC and SP commented on the video of the teacher's detention, stating that the man behaved aggressively and tried to escape. After updating his data and undergoing a military medical commission, he was explained the procedure for applying for a deferment and sent "to collect the necessary documents for its processing," the TCC reported, according to UNN.

A video and information are circulating online, claiming that a teacher was allegedly mobilized in Kyiv. To prevent the spread of distorted information, we report that during the document check, the citizen behaved aggressively and tried to escape, as a result of which he was detained by the national police.

- reported the TCC.

After updating his data at the territorial recruitment and social support center and undergoing a military medical commission, this citizen was explained the need to update his data and the procedure for applying for a deferment, after which the citizen was sent to collect the necessary documents for its processing.

- noted the TCC.

The recruitment center urged to "be impartial, verify information for accuracy, and refrain from spreading unverified, distorted, and manipulative messages."

This statement came after a video appeared online, allegedly from Kyiv, where TCC employees allegedly detained a physical education teacher.

Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU31.10.25, 11:39 • 21285 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Social network
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv