Video of teacher's detention in Kyiv goes viral: TCC clarifies situation
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv TCC and SP commented on the video about the teacher's detention. The citizen behaved aggressively, was detained by the police and sent for deferment processing.
The Kyiv City TCC and SP commented on the video of the teacher's detention, stating that the man behaved aggressively and tried to escape. After updating his data and undergoing a military medical commission, he was explained the procedure for applying for a deferment and sent "to collect the necessary documents for its processing," the TCC reported, according to UNN.
A video and information are circulating online, claiming that a teacher was allegedly mobilized in Kyiv. To prevent the spread of distorted information, we report that during the document check, the citizen behaved aggressively and tried to escape, as a result of which he was detained by the national police.
After updating his data at the territorial recruitment and social support center and undergoing a military medical commission, this citizen was explained the need to update his data and the procedure for applying for a deferment, after which the citizen was sent to collect the necessary documents for its processing.
The recruitment center urged to "be impartial, verify information for accuracy, and refrain from spreading unverified, distorted, and manipulative messages."
This statement came after a video appeared online, allegedly from Kyiv, where TCC employees allegedly detained a physical education teacher.
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU31.10.25, 11:39 • 21285 views