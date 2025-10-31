$42.080.01
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11500 views

In Odesa, a group of civilians attacked TCC servicemen, using tear gas and overturning a vehicle. The SBU opened criminal proceedings, and the attackers face 5 to 15 years in prison.

Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU

During mobilization measures in Odesa near the 7 km industrial market, a group of civilians attacked TCC servicemen, using tear gas and overturning a vehicle. The SBU opened criminal proceedings under the article on obstructing the activities of the TCC, the attackers face 5 to 15 years in prison, a journalist of UNN was informed by the press service of the Security Service.

Details

Based on the results of the inspection, it was concluded that the case is qualified under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - obstruction of the activities of the TCC. Depending on the part of the article, the accused face punishment in the form of imprisonment from 5 to 8 years or from 8 to 15 years.

The case was initiated "on the fact" and will be considered as a group against a group of persons. Not all of these persons have been identified yet, the search and identification of those involved is ongoing. There will be many defendants, of course, the punishment of each individual will depend on the extent of their offense: someone overturned a bus, conditionally, and someone stood nearby

- reported the spokeswoman of the Security Service.

Recall

The Odesa Regional TCC reported a group attack on servicemen and damage to their car. In parallel, it is reported that civilians "used physical force, tear gas and batons." A video of the incident was circulated online.

The TCC regarded this incident as a direct attack and an attempt to forcibly obstruct legal mobilization measures. They added that these actions fall under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, "the responsibility for which is extremely strict".

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa